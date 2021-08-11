Louise Rutherford Aaron, 89, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at Courtland Baptist Church with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at moon prior the service.

Louise was born on November 16, 1931 to the late A.A. Rutherford and Mertice Brook Brooks Rutherford in Panola County. She was a retired supervisor for the former Batesville American Manufactory. Louise had a special love for her grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

The family left behind to cherish her memory include her two sisters, Violet Lucas of Batesville, and Joy Welch of Abbeville; her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Aaron of Batesville; one granddaughter, Angela Aaron Boyd of Courtland; and 3 great grandchildren, Danny Glenn Gray, Corbon Lee Boyd, and Blair Grace Boyd.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Aaron, Sr.; her only child, Billy Aaron, Jr.; one sister, Rosa Burks; and one brother, A.A. Rutherford, Jr.