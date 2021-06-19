James Lorain Bolen, 79, passed away June 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

A graveside service will be Monday, June 21, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Darby officiating.

James was born on Dec. 19, 1941, to the late Walter Dewey, Sr. and Lois Jenkins Bolen of Friars Point. He ran several businesses along with his brothers, to include Bolen Trucking, commercial fishing, produce sells, and used car sells.

He loved to garden, raising watermelons, tomatoes, blueberries, muscadines and peaches. He loved western movies, hunting and the outdoors.

James had an extensive knowledge of guns, cars, and trucks and always had an interesting story to tell. He was kind hearted, easy going, and always put others first. He never complained about anything. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Survivors include his son Marty Flowers of Pontotoc; his sisters, Virginia Ann Bolen Irby, of Moon Lake, Sue Bolen Yount (John) of Friars Point, Kathy Bolen Gordon (Carl) of Jonesboro, AR; and several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Bolen of Marks, and W. D. “JR” Bolen of Oxford; and one infant sister, Brenda Bolen.

In lieu of flowers the family ask for memorial donations in James’ honor be made to the charity of your choice.