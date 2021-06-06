Bruce Douglas Wilkes, 78, a retired Independent Insurance Agent, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation was Sunday, June 6, at Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope. Funeral services were at 4 p.m. with burial in the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.

Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale had charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Wilkes was an active member of Hosanna Family Worship Center, where he served as an elder. He was a member of Gideons International. Mr. Wilkes was a Chaplin at Tri-Lakes Hospital.

Survivors include his wife Linda Howell Wilkes of Courtland; three sons, Lamar Lee Wood of Courtland, Brian Douglas (Elizabeth) Wilkes of Courtland, and Jeffery (Christina) Wilkes of Defuniak Springs, FL; a daughter, Angela (Raymond) Todd of Charleston; a brother, Rev. Dennis (Barbara) Wilkes of Toccoa, GA; a sister Gayle (Cecil) Land of Jackson; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his father Doyle Wilkes; mother Lillian Cole Crenshaw; step father Glen Crenshaw; brothers Doyle Wilkes, Jr., James Mack; sister Pauline Melton.