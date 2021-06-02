Batesville Municipal Court 05/26/21

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, May 26, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Mohammad Elijah Ali, 4271 Hwy. 315 Sledge, was found guilty under sworn testimony for possession of a controlled substance and fined $443.

Johnathon Wayne Alred, 19618 Hwy. 5, Sardis, had a public drunkenness charge remanded to the files for six months.

Amy C. Anderson, 117 Lomax St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to failure to stop for a officer signal and possession of paraphernalia and was fined $538.

Emily Brooke Brasher, 22858 Hwy. 35, Batesville, had charges of improper equipment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Ashley Elizabeth Britt, 920 Pine Lake Dr. ,Batesville, had shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Gredrecus Leontae Ford, 331 Willa St., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, failure to turn and driving with a suspended license bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Marco Greer, 403 Second St., Tutwiler, failed to appear on possession of marijuana in a vehicle, improper equipment and no driver’s license.

Markkeith Pernell Harris, 208 Gordon Dr., Batesville, failed to appear to answer improper equipment and DUI charges.

Steven Dyella Harris,116 Cole Dr., Apt. C-8, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given a June 23 trial date.

Xavier Gregory Hines, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, had an auto burglary charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Dakota Blake Johnson,117 Lomax St, had a possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kevin Andrew Manuel, 201 Watts St., Batesville, had a felony possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Justin Kendrell Mister, 200 Leonard St., Batesville, had a aggravated assault charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Victor Dean Orton, Jr., 436 Cosby Rd., Enid, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no tag and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kerrance Patterson, 206 MLK Jr. Dr., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and no tag and fined $910.

John Douglas Railey, 2433 John Branch Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple domestic violence and was given a June 2 trial date.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Joshua Deshawn Shorter, 39 Adcock Dr., Batesville, pleaded guilty to improper equipment and DUI and was fined $934.

Michael Shannon Taylor,199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, failed to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and improper equipment.

Thomas Waymound Vaughn,112 Williams St., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, firearm enhancement penalty and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kayla Antwoinette Washington, 2124 53rd St., Cleveland, Ohio, was found guilty of simple domestic violence and issued a six-month probation but not issued a fine.

Jason Milam, no address given, was charged with two counts of armed robbery.

In cases set for trial,

Randall Lamar Bolton, had his case on DUI and failure to use a turn signal continued.

Terrance Deion Malone, 10882 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear on possession of a controlled substance with intent, firearm possession enhancement penalty and failure to use a turn signal was bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Elmer Gene McGee, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, had a DUI and failure to use a turn signal case rescheduled.

Jermarcus Nelson,150 East College St.,Sardis, had a DUI case rescheduled.

Rondarius Dreshun Taylor,164 Audrey Rd., Courtland, had a DUI charge non-judicated and open container remanded to the files.