Mock new elementary principal at North Delta School

Jennifer Mock was announced this week as the new North Delta School elementary principal for the 2021-22 school year.

Mock grew up in Mantee and is a 1988 graduate of East Webster High School. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University in 1992.

She received her master’s degree in elementary education in 1996 from MSU.

In 2004, Mock received an educational specialist degree in Educational Leadership also from Mississippi State University. Mock taught for 11 years before becoming a central office administrator in Panola County schools for 17 ½ years.

Also, she has served as assistant principal for Batesville Middle School for the last two and a half years. She will retire from the South Panola School District in June after 28 1/2 years as an educator in Mississippi.

She is married to David Mock and they live in Senatobia. He is employed by Sycamore Bank.

The Mocks have two daughters, Jeanne Claire and Merriam. Jeanne Claire is a 2021 graduate from Mississippi State University and will be teaching kindergarten at Batesville Elementary School this fall. Merriam will be a senior education major this fall at MSU.

Mock and her family are thrilled to become a part of the North Delta family. She is very excited to help grow the school and become involved in all North Delta community activities.

Photo: Longtime South Panola schools educator and administrator Jennifer Mock is the new elementary school principal at NDS. The Mock family is (from left) David, Jeanne Claire and Merriam, and Jennifer.