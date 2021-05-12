State Treasurer giving 15 surprise scholarships

State Treasurer David McRae today launched a statewide scholarship giveaway ahead of National 529 Day (May 29). The Treasurer advises Mississippians to keep an eye on their mailboxes for the giveaway postcards, which will begin arriving on Friday.

Fifteen families will win a combined total of $7,500. The scholarships will be given via a Mississippi Affordable College Savings account through the State Treasury.

“Tuition prices are rising and families are looking for help,” said McRae. “Mississippi 529 college savings plans offer the opportunity to financially prepare in a fiscally responsible way. Like most things in life, the hardest part about the plans is getting started! That’s why we’re giving 15 lucky Mississippi families the opportunity to win an account this month. What’s more, we’ll be filling those winning accounts with $500 in scholarship money.”

Mississippians should keep an eye on their mailboxes for the scholarship giveaway postcards. If they scratch off a winning ticket, they will receive a $500 scholarship in the form of a Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) account.