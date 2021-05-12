Branch earns law degree at U. of Dayton

Donna Branch, formerly known as A’lundaizia Brown, is a native of Batesville, who attended schools in the South Panola Schools.

Donna relocated to Dayton, Ohio where she graduated from University of Dayton School of Law and received her JD on Friday, May 7.

Donna was born a member of Coleman Chapel AME Zion Church. Donna is the proud daughter of Teresa Brown and granddaughter of Daniel and Margaret Pride all of Batesville.

Donna will begin her first assignment on May 17 in the unemployment field. Donna plans to take the bar exam in February 2022 and has decided to practice law in the state of North Carolina.

Donna’s motto is “focus on where you going; but never forget where you came from.”