Clark wins 200 meter state title; sets school record

After running a “not so satisfying” 100 and 400 meter finals in the 6A state track and field championships Saturday at Pearl High School, South Panola senior Kiersten Clark told coach Montez Griffin she was going to win the 200 meter finals.

The Hinds CC signee then delivered on her promise by posting a school-record time of 25.48 to win the 200 meter state title.

Clark just missed out on bringing home two gold metals after being edged out for first place in the 100 meters by .2 seconds while finished fourth in the 400 meters.

The South Panola girls team made school history by finishing in the top 10 for the first time. The Lady Tigers 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams garnered a sixth place finish.

Junior McGheyla Patton just missed standing on the podium with a fourth place finish in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet. Chrystal Mayes placed eighth in the high jump at 4’8”

The Tiger boys meanwhile claimed sixth in the 4×800 relays with a time of 8:50.28.

Photo: South Panola’s Kiersten Clark proudly displays her 200meter state championship gold medal with Tiger head Track and Field coach Montez Griffin.