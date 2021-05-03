Batesville Municipal Court 4/28/21

A Crowder man very familiar with Batesville Municipal Court was sentenced to six months in jail on various charges by Judge Jay Westfaul during Wednesday’s proceedings.

Johnathon Griffin, 151 Love St., Crowder, was found guilty of with trespassing, false pretense,15 counts of contempt of court and 15 counts of probation violation.

Kevin Ray Battle, 211 MLK Dr., was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of a controlled substance and fined $443.

Jacamera Abriel Blackburn, 107 Everett St., Batesville, had charges of simple assault to cause bodily injury and malicious mischief dismissed do to lack of prosecution.

Chelsey Lynn Cedotal, 209 Musgrove, Oxford, was found guilty under sworn testimony and paid a fine of $826 prior to court for charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Curtis Shayne Gibson, 233 Westdale Dr., Pope, pleaded guilty to contempt of court.

Isaiah Dean Gross, 2881 Terza Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to expired drivers license, expired tag and possession of paraphernalia and was fined $1,297.

Priest Jerry, 18 Courtney Village Dr., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to disobeying a police officer and public drunkenness and was given a May 12 trial date.

Jeremy Undrae Martin, 242 MLK Dr., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to DUI (2nd offense) and driving with a suspended driver’s license and given a May 12 trial date.

William Scott Moore, 4514 Good Hope Rd., Batesville. was ordered to pay $1,213 on charges of contempt of court.

Alexandria Marie Morris, 1240 Aday Rd.,Nesbit, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Jonathan Fredrick Parmelee, 704 Castle St., Monticello, Ky., had a felony possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Jerry James Porter II, 246 George Payne Cosser Dr., Charleston, pleaded guilty and paid a $443 fine for possession of a controlled substance.

Roy Kenneth Redwine, 677-B Hubbard Rd., Pope, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Cosander Denise Rudd, 1321-B Hentz Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to shoplifting and was given a May 12 trial date.

Lashanda Marie Russell, 31374 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of embezzlement and fined $348. Russell also had charges of shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Robert Tramell Thomas,130 Williams St., Batesville, had charges of (felony)possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and a firearm possession enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Brandy Skipper Ware, 6778 Asclmore Creek Rd., Cascilla, had charges of (felony)possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle and improper tag bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Jairus Deon Wiley, 145-A Tramel Rd., Batesville, had charges of (felony) possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and firearm enhancement penalty bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Tyrone Steven Williams, 706 Hwy. 328,Oxford, failed to appear on charges of failure to stop at a red light, driving with suspended license and no insurance.

Kendarrious Lakendall Wooten, 643 Hudson Rd.,Apt.B, Sardis, failed to appear on charges of DUI,no insurance and no tag.

Jerry Joe Yates, 371 Hwy. 51, Batesville, was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Steven Davis, no address given, was credited with time served for shoplifting.

Billy Greer, no address given, was credited for four days in jail time served for contempt of court.

In cases set for trial.,

Connie Shegog, 209 Armstrong St., Batesville, had charges of DUI and open container dismissed at the request of the State, but was found guilty of a firearm enhancement penalty, improper lane usage and possession of a controlled substance.