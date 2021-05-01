Tigers open playoffs with 8-1 win; play tonight in Southaven

South Panola used a five-run sixth inning to break open a close game and defeat Southaven 8-1 Friday on the Tigers’ home field in the opening game of the North 6A high school baseball playoffs.

The Tigers (14-13) now lead 1-0 in the best-of-three game series. Game two switches to Southaven tonight (May 1) at 7 p.m. The winner of the series will take on Madison Central in the second round of playoffs, slated to start next Thursday, May 6.

Game three, if necessary, will be Monday at South Panola, also beginning at 7 p.m.

Dawson Griffin fired a complete game on the mound with eight strikeouts while giving up four hits and throwing just 89 pitches. The senior hurler, a Northwest CC signee, was ahead of the batters in nearly every count each inning.

Griffin helped his own cause at the plate with a single and double. Brayden Martin delivered two singles and drove in a run while Trey Drumheller provided a RBI double in the sixth inning.

Mari Boyd and John Blockmon each singled with Jordan McCollins, Blaine Cosby and Baylor Scammon all scoring runs.

Southaven committed more than a dozen errors, and five fielding and throwing miscues in the sixth provided all the Tigers’ runs.

Southaven High School is located at 735 Rasco Road. Admission is $7 (set by the MHSAA) and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Photo: Dawson Griffin pitched the Tigers’ to a 8-1 win Friday night in Batesville