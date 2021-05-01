Local students part of Ole Miss commencement this weekend

The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 – May 2.

The following local students are candidates for graduation:

Mary Seale, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Master of Education. Seale is a Educational Leadership K12 major in the Graduate School.

Precious Benson, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Benson is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Eriyunnah Ja’nalah Montgomery, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Montgomery is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Margo Wray Haley, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Haley is a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.

Joseph Dalton Robison, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Robison is a Integrated Marketing Comm major in the School of Journalism and New Media.

Bailey Bridges, of Batesville, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Bridges is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Emily Elizabeth Houston, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Houston is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Michael Dorian Ivy, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Music. Ivy is a Music major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Helen Claire McNulty, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. McNulty is a Biological Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Jamese R. Marshall, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of University Studies. Marshall is a University Studies major in the General Studies.

William Glenn McCain, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of University Studies. McCain is a University Studies major in the General Studies.

Noah James Guntharp, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Master of Arts. Guntharp is a History major in the Graduate School.

Flora Denise Jones, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Master of Arts. Jones is a Higher Ed/Student Personnel major in the Graduate School.

Cordella s Smith, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Specialist in Education. Smith is a Educational Leadership major in the Graduate School.

James Eli Wilson, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Accountancy. Wilson is a Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Megan Ann Bollinger, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Bollinger is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Kamdon Cortez Edwards, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Edwards is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Madelynn Danielle Houghton, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Houghton is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Tiffany Shawna King, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. King is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Robert Cordeal Mosley, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Law Studies. Mosley is a Law Studies major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Victoria Pride, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Pride is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Anna Margaret Scruggs, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Scruggs is a Finance major in the School of Business Administration.

Joseph Christopher Wright, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Wright is a Real Estate major in the School of Business Administration.

Savannah Victoria Bryant, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Bryant is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Jared Gwillim Herrin, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Herrin is a Arabic major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Ellorei Paige Scruggs, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Accountancy. Scruggs is a Accountancy major in the Patterson School of Accountancy.

Amber Edlin, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Edlin is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Taylor Norwood, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Norwood is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Sierra Richardson, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Richardson is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

William Franklin Burnett, of Batesville, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Burnett is a Finance major in the School of Business Administration.

Dakota Wray Bolton, of Batesville, is a candidate for a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. Bolton is a Mechanical Engineering major in the School of Engineering.

Evelyn Elizabeth Angle, of Como, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies. Angle is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.

Devin Robert Demaree, of Como, is a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Demaree is a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Edward Tyrone Thompson, of Como, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Thompson is a African American Studies major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Kristin Nicole Bright, of Como, is a candidate for a Master of Social Work. Bright is a Social Work major in the Graduate School.

Tamera Abram, of Como, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Abram is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Livie Elise Ruhl, of Como, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Ruhl is a Political Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Anna Marie McMasters, of Como, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. McMasters is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Marcus Jordan Suiter, of Como, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Suiter is a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.

Jamison Payne McFann, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics. McFann is a Master of Accy. & Data Analytics major in the Graduate School.

Kenneth Andre Gleaton, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Gleaton is a Exercise Science major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Tori Elizabeth Wolfe, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Wolfe is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Alexis Wright, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Wright is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Jeremiah Lee French, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. French is a Real Estate major in the School of Business Administration.

Jamarcus Brooks, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Master of Education. Brooks is a Early Childhood Education major in the Graduate School.

Marsia Alecia Flowers, of Courtland, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Flowers is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Teaira Jeffreyunna Wheatley, of Crenshaw, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Wheatley is a Psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts.

William Ezell, of Crenshaw, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Ezell is a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.

Nicole Paige Dillon, of Crenshaw, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Dillon is a Elementary Education major in the School of Education.

Cassandra Denise Hanks, of Crenshaw, is a candidate for a Master of Criminal Justice. Hanks is a Criminal Justice major in the Graduate School.

Hailey Rae Rikard, of Pope, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Rikard is a History major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Jennifer Rose Mamon, of Pope, is a candidate for a Specialist in Education. Mamon is a Educational Leadership major in the Graduate School.

Tiffany Perkins, of Pope, is a candidate for a Master of Education. Perkins is a Educational Leadership K12 major in the Graduate School.

Laura Beth Parker, of Pope, is a candidate for a Master of Education. Parker is a Curriculum and Instruction major in the Graduate School.

Shaniya O’shay Mister, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Mister is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Luke Chadwick, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies. Chadwick is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.

Jasmine Russell, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies. Russell is a Multi-Disciplinary Studies major in the General Studies.

Brionna Nicole Daniel, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Daniel is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Alex Lambert, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Lambert is a Management Information Systems major in the School of Business Administration.

Tonicia McGlothian, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. McGlothian is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Shamelda Wilbourn, of Sardis, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Wilbourn is a Criminal Justice major in the School of Applied Sciences.

“This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.”

Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, will deliver the Commencement address, which will take place at 8 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Commencement ceremonies, including those for individual schools and colleges, will be livestreamed and available by clicking here.

For additional details and a complete 2021 Commencement schedule, visit the university’s Commencement website.

Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6-8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state’s flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities – Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss’ main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country’s best college towns.