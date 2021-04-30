BIS Students Place in State Contest
Two South Panola School District students won prizes for their entries in the 2020 Promote the Vote art and essay contest sponsored by the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. Bryce Manning, a student at Batesville Intermediate, won honorable mention in the art contest for grades 3-5 among students participating from across Mississippi. Stella Aldridge was the first place winner in the state for grades K-2. (Contributed)
