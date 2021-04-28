Panola County Jail Log 04/19-26

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 19

Robert Lavell Spain, 876 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with petit larceny and felony possession of a controlled substance.

April 20

Jasmine Dominique Henderson, Lot 44 El Dorado St., Lambert, charged with embezzlement. Arrested on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Michael Jerome Murphy, 161A Audrey Rd., Courtland, charged with exploitation of a child.

April 21

Lavonzelle Hill, 312 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI.

James Calvin Partridge, 468 Murphy Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Antonivs Shane Taper, 233 Dunson Av.,, Apt. 9, Crowder, serving 10 days for contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Joshua Wayne Kennedy, 110 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Earnestine Armstead McMurry, 8492 Hwy. 35S., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

April 22

Jamarcus Quendiel Strong, 112 Eagle Point Loop, Oxford, charged with DUI, speeding, and no insurance.

Steve Ronald Heath, 783A Lovejoy Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Marico Ladrekus Fondren, 1078 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with a probation violation.

Lorenzo Cortez Lane, 14 Williams Ave., Sledge, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Shamia Butts, 3515 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with careless driving, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

April 23

Gloria Dean Cox, 15710 Hwy. 315 Sardis, charged with domestic violence.

Aubrey Dewayne McComb, 89 Dan Ross Rd., Como, serving 48 hours for domestic violence.

Janesha Alexander Hibbler, 3093 Looxahoma Circle, Senatobia, serving 48 hours for domestic violence.

Billy George Greer, 3666 Shiloh Rd., Cortland, charged with public drunkenness.

Mark Allen Smith, 628 Main St., Pope, held for Grenada Police Department.

Stefan Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove Rd, Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Coltdarius Terrell Oliver, 16431 Hwy. 315W, served five days from Sardis Municipal Court.

Renita Lashay Taylor, 1698 Oakland-Enid Rd., Oakland, charged with DUI (other) and no driver’s license.

Quintavious Milam, 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of marijuana and no driver’s license.

Elaina Inez Rone, 882 CR 220, Water Valley, changed with DUI.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 713 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, served weekend time.

Christopher Crowder, 2652 Hwy. 35, Charleston, charged with DUI (other).

Clarence Earl Patterson, 214 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

April 24

Garrion Shamer Middleton, 223 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with contempt of court and failure to appear.

Tracey Lynn James, 481 Donaldson Point Rd., Gunnison, charged with wilfully trespassing and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Myron Thomas Bernard, 420 CR 22, Oakland, charged with conspiracy and possession of methamphetamines.

Rashad Frank, 127A Sylvester Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Wesley Earl Winters, 739 Springport Rd., Sardis, charged with simple assault by threat and disorderly conduct.

April 25

Orthia Herring, 209 East McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Andrea Jean Nolan, 974 Fowler Rd., Courtland, held for Arkansas law enforcement.

Jonathan Antwain Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, charged with trespassing.

Kendrick Raymon Cornell, 504 Lena St., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct and disturbance of a family.

Bobby Levette Smalley, Jr., 611 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Terrell Isaiah Woodley, 420 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.