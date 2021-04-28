Little Women in second week at Playhouse

The community theater production of Little Women the Musical continues this weekend (and next) at the Panola Playhouse in Sardis.

Show dates and times are April 30, May 1 and May 8 at 7 p.m., and May 2 and May 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.panolaplayhouse.com

The Playhouse kicks off its 59th season with the production. Last weekend’s opening was a success, and tickets sales have been brisk for the shows this weekend and next.

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself.

Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. Little Women has been praised for its ambition in adapting such a well-known story for the stage.

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love.

In the photo are (from left) Erica Peninger, Leilyn Farris, Justin Wadkins, Cate Amis, and Anna Grace Marshall are pictured during last weekend’s opening of Little Women the Musical. Tickets for this weekend, and next, are still available.