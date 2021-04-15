Thanks for the service at Deliverance Tabernacle

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Many thanks to the men and women who came to give service this past week at Deliverance Tabernacle. How blue was the sky with soft clouds opening the beauty of the day.

Men and women in blue continued to shine, being careful not to fall into a pit of sludge. Remember that the good outweighs the bad.

Shoulder to shoulder we stand with you as you follow the gift of service, fighting to stay on the path of righteousness. We pray for you as the evil continues to climb, that the showers of goodness will fall on the inside.

Remember the deep dark hue of the eastern sky brings the beauty into focus that never stops learning and giving of ones self to bring understanding to our neighbors.

Get to know them. Today we blame others, knowing that it’s not always the fault of those coming to our service.