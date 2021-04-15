SP Jr. High Track & Field has great season
The South Panola Junior High Track and Field team recently completed an outstanding season with the girls finishing in first place in five meets while the boys won one meet and finished second three times. They also added a third place finish. The Tigers are coached by Marterrius Martin. (Photo by Brad Greer)
Lady Tigers win Southaven tourney
The South Panola Lady Tiger softball team took first place at the Morris Hunter tournament over the weekend at Greenbrook... read more