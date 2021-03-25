March 25, 2021

Graduation Ceremony Will Be Held for South Panola High School

By Staff reports

Published 4:02 pm Thursday, March 25, 2021
Seniors and their families will be relieved that SPHS will hold an in-person graduation ceremony this year instead of a virtual one.
The South Panola High School graduation will take place at the Batesville Civic Center on Saturday, May 22, at 10 a.m. Graduation practice will be Friday, May 21, at 12 p.m.
How many people can be in attendance as yet to be decided. Seating capacity will be determined by the state guidelines at the time of the event.
