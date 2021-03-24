Nabors touts experience in government

By Carrie Stambaugh

Eddie Nabors has done many things that have benefited his hometown since graduating from South Panola High School in 1971, including two terms as an alderman for the City of Batesville.

Now, after four years out of office, Nabors is running to become Mayor.

He faces Margaret Eubanks in the Republican Primary on April 6. The winner of that contest will face the Independent candidates Hal Ferrell and incumbent Jerry Autrey in the General Election.

“I miss it – the interaction with the community and I feel like I can be effective. I enjoy public service,” said Nabors. He has considered running for mayor for some time but it wasn’t until recently that he felt a strong “calling to do it.”

At the top of his to-do list is the development of the I-55 and Highway 6 intersection. “I’d like to see us realize the potential of our location,” said Nabors, “It is kind of bare now, I’d like to see that thriving.”

During his time as an alderman, Nabors served as the city’s representative to the regional International Convention of Shopping Centers annual gathering of site selectors. This has given him valuable experience in development, he said.

“Retail recruitment done right does not hurt existing businesses and we have a competent Main Street organization alert to the needs of existing businesses,” said Nabors, “Batesville’s location is undersold. Our footprint is much larger than our city limits. We can grow.”

Nabors also served as the city’s representative for the ACT Workforce Development Task Force.

“I began collaborating with the Panola Partnership on training with TVA to learn how to best attract investors to our area using our Opportunity Zone as enticement. I hope to continue that work as Mayor,” he said.

Long before he became an alderman, Nabors was focused on work that served the local community. His first government job was working for former Mississippi Governor Cliff Finch’s Action Line.

That post, he said, taught him “the ins and outs of dealing with state agencies and a variety of community organizations. It taught me about both sides of a conflict; how to cut through red tape and how to respectfully meet and assist the public.”

Later he took a job as a counselor at the Finch-Henry Job Corps Center, where “I saw young people who for a variety of reasons had not been served by conventional education blossom as they learned trades and gained confidence and self-respect.”

That job led to an opportunity to become the coordinator of the Center for Nuclear Studies at Memphis State University, where he learned, “not to overlook or stereotype candidates. Potential for success is within anyone if they are allowed a fair chance and given some support.”

Later Nabors moved to his current role as self-employed certified legal video specialist, which he has been doing for more than 30 years.

Nabors said he believes Batesville “needs a positive change” in leadership at this time. “I enjoy public service and I’ve been effective in and out of the boardroom. I already know the key employees in the City administration and enjoyed a good working relationship with all of them. If elected as mayor I can assure a smooth transition and a positive approach to city management. I’m ready to get going.”

Among the changes he will implement is increasing accessibility for residents. “A mayor should be accessible. In this age of social media, it won’t be a problem to get your issue before me digitally. People also need to look you in the face. A fixed time and day for open office will allow that,” said Nabors.

“In addition, the regular meeting of the mayor and alderman should be easy to attend. Tradition here is that the meeting is held first and third Tuesdays of each month at 2 p.m. One of these meetings could be moved to a time slot after working hours so that our citizens have more access,” he said.