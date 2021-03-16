Waffle House suspect surrenders at police station

Batesville Police have confirmed that the suspect in the Sunday night Waffle House shooting surrendered at the station shortly after 6 p.m. today (March 16).

Trendarrian Phillips, 23, was processed and booked into the Panola County Jail after agreeing to give himself up. Investigators had identified Phillips as their main suspect shortly after the shooting about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on Hwy. 6 and Keating Dr.

They believed Phillips had fled to Memphis following the incident that happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

He has been charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm, and will presumably have an initial hearing to formally hear the charges Wednesday or Thursday.

Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said Monday the early investigation did not give police reason to suspect the shooting had anything to do with Waffle House or its employees, only that it occurred in the parking lot.

The 16-year-old victim, a Panola County resident, was taken by medical helicopter to a Memphis hospital where she was reportedly in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Reports, as yet unconfirmed, on Tuesday were the victim had made significant improvement and has regained some consciousness.

The chief said Batesville citizens were not necessarily in danger with the suspect at large because the incident appeared to be isolated to the people involved.

On his Facebook page, Phillips posted a statement that seemed to indicate he acted in self defense and that someone had “pulled up not once but twice” on him before the shooting.

Also on the page, Phillips is listed as a graduate of South Panola High School and employed by Interscope Records. He is also known as Mac Trendo in entertainment listings.

Investigators would not comment on the social media postings.