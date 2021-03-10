Candidates begin campaigning in Crenshaw and Sardis, no election in Courtland

Crenshaw will elect their first new mayor since 1993, as current mayor, Oscar Barlow decided not to run for re-reelection. Mayor candidates who qualified for the June 8th election are Marco Goins, Jerry Mayo and Phyllis Sanford.

In the Crenshaw alderman election, Patricia Dodson in Ward 1, Cassie Massey in Ward 2 and Greg Reed in Ward 4 are running unopposed. In Ward 3, candidates who qualified are Cathy Bowlen, Charles Green and Kim Strickland. Alberta Bradley currently holds this seat and did not run for reelection. In Ward 5, no one qualified to run this election cycle so that seat will be vacant. Current office holder for Ward 5 is Catherine Phipps.

In Sardis, incumbent mayor Lula Palmer will face off against Richard McCarty in the mayoral race. McCarty currently is the alderman for Ward 4. In Ward 2 incumbent Clarence “BooBoo” Jones, Jr. will run against Letherio Mosley.

Sardis Alderman Joseph “JoJo” Still will run unopposed for Ward 1. Alderman at Large, Michael Price was the only candidate to file and be certified Bonnie Smith in Ward 3 and Billy Burkes in Ward 4 are also running unopposed.

Courtland will not hold an election because the current office holders are running unopposed. The City of Courtland made a request to not hold a municipal election to the state of Mississippi, which was granted. This will save the taxpayers money according to mayor, Debbie Aven. She cited precedent four years ago when there were no contested city offices and approval was given to not hold a municipal election.