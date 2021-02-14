All Vaccination Sites Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather
Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.
Please see the chart below for the rescheduled dates.
|Original Date
|Rescheduled Date
|County
|Monday, Feb 15
|Thursday, Feb 18
|Pike
|Monday, Feb 15
|Friday, Feb 19
|Lowndes
|Monday, Feb 15
|Friday, Feb 19
|Hinds
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Forrest
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Harrison
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Jackson
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Jones
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Lauderdale
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Lee
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Madison
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Neshoba
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Rankin
|Monday, Feb 15
|Saturday, Feb 20
|Warren
|Monday, Feb 15
|Sunday, Feb 21
|DeSoto
|Monday, Feb 15
|Sunday, Feb 21
|Panola
|Monday, Feb 15
|Sunday, Feb 21
|Lafayette
|Monday, Feb 15
|Sunday, Feb 21
|Leflore
Those with cancelled appointments will receive an automated call, text or e-mail. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information.
