All Vaccination Sites Closed Monday Due to Winter Weather  

Due to winter weather, all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) drive-through vaccination sites scheduled for Monday will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day.

Please see the chart below for the rescheduled dates.

Original Date Rescheduled Date County Monday, Feb 15 Thursday, Feb 18 Pike Monday, Feb 15 Friday, Feb 19 Lowndes Monday, Feb 15 Friday, Feb 19 Hinds Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Forrest Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Harrison Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Jackson Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Jones Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Lauderdale Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Lee Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Madison Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Neshoba Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Rankin Monday, Feb 15 Saturday, Feb 20 Warren Monday, Feb 15 Sunday, Feb 21 DeSoto Monday, Feb 15 Sunday, Feb 21 Panola Monday, Feb 15 Sunday, Feb 21 Lafayette Monday, Feb 15 Sunday, Feb 21 Leflore

Those with cancelled appointments will receive an automated call, text or e-mail. Please check our social media or website at HealthyMS.com for further closures and information.

