February 11, 2021

South Panola Schools give direction for possible inclement weather schedule

By Staff reports

Published 6:06 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The following was released by the South Panola School District at 6 p.m.

“All SPSD schools and offices will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 12 noon.

All SPSD schools will transition to Distance Learning for the day. Parents and students should visit the SPSD website inclement weather tab and check their email for Distance Learning instruction.

 

