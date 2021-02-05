Moore Headed to Moorhead
South Panola first baseman and pitcher Dre’ Moore signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and study at Mississippi Delta Community College. Pictured with Moore are his parents Turk and Latorria Moore (front row). Standing in the back row is sister Meiah along with his brothers Cam and Buddy Benson. (Brad Greer)
