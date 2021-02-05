February 5, 2021

  • 43°

Moore Headed to Moorhead

By Brad Greer

Published 10:51 am Friday, February 5, 2021

South Panola first baseman and pitcher Dre’ Moore signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball and study at Mississippi Delta Community College. Pictured with Moore are his parents Turk and Latorria Moore (front row). Standing in the back row is sister Meiah along with his brothers Cam and Buddy Benson.  (Brad Greer)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE