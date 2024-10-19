Will Tyjae Spears Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, October 19, 2024

Tyjae Spears is listed as out and won’t play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 7 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Spears’ stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the running game, Spears has season stats of 33 rushes for 114 yards and one TD, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 12 catches on 12 targets for 76 yards.

Tyjae Spears Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Spears shows up on the injury list this week (out, hamstring).

No other RB is on the injury report for the Titans.

Titans vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 20, 2024

October 20, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Bills -9.5

Bills -9.5 Total: 41 points

Spears 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 33 114 1 3.5 12 12 76 0

Spears Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 6 27 0 0 0 0

