Green Wave boys & girls playing for championship Saturday

For the first time in recent memory, the North Delta boys basketball team have advanced to the district championship game after a thrilling 71-70 win over Lee Academy Thursday at Marshall Academy in Holly Springs.

The Green Wave (4-8) will take on the host Marshall Patriots Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the title game.

Drake Barton led all scorers Thursday with a season-high 25 points while Cody Bost added 16.

Ryan Gibson and Grayson Alford added 15 points each for the Green Wave.

Girls Game

North Delta 76

Lee Academy 42

On the girls side of the bracket, the Lady Green Wave advanced to the championship game Saturday at 4:15 p.m. against Kirk Academy after easing past the Lady Fillies Thursday.

North Delta (18-7) had three scorers in double figures led by Ally Alford with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and five steals. Shelby Boone added 15 points and three rebounds while Libby Miller also added 15 points one three three-pointers.

Eliza Morris and Emily Wells garnered nine points each with Sophie Williams chipped in with three points. Breck Brewer pulled down four rebounds and two points. Ellie Gray finished with one point.