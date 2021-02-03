All incumbents running for City Board seats

The ballot has increased for the City of Batesville’s Municipal Election on June 8. Deadlines for candidates to return qualifying paperwork is Friday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m.

Party primaries will start the election cycle on April 6. Primary runoffs, if necessary, will be three weeks later on April 27.

Batesville City Clerk Susan Berryhill confirmed as of Tuesday, Feb 2, at noon, the following in regards to the coming election:

Mayor Jerry Autrey has not returned his paperwork, but has already began making some campaign calls.

Autrey said this week that he has gathered signatures on an Independent petition, but has not yet decided whether to run in the primaries or wait until the General Election in the fall as an Independent.

His only opponent is Margaret Eubanks, who filed three weeks ago as a Republican. Local political observers have expected a late entry on the Democratic ticket, but no other paperwork had been returned by Tuesday afternoon.

In Ward 1, incumbent Bill Duggar will run on the Republican ticket, Billy Prince has filed to run on the Democratic side, and Whiz Whitaker will seek the office as an Independent candidate.

In Ward 2, incumbent Bobby Walton and former alderman Ted Stewart have both filed on the Democratic ticket.

In Ward 3, incumbent Stan Harris has returned paperwork necessary to qualify as an Independent candidate. There have been no other filers.

In Ward 4, incumbent Dennis Land will run on the Republican ticket for a second term and is so far unopposed.

Alderman-at-large Teddy Morrow has qualified as an Independent. There have been no other papers returned for that seat.

Independent candidates pay no filing fee, but must submit a petition with the names of 50 registered voters in the ward (or city) in which they seek office.