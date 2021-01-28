City of Batesville Municipal court was held Wednesday, Jan.27, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Edward B. Key, 239 MLK Dr., Batesville, had charges of simple possession of a controlled substance and non-payment of old fines continued until a later date.

Sedrick S. Webb, 209 Draper St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple assault (bodily injury) and was fined $328.

Thomas J. Turner,189 Cherry Bark Lane, Courtland, failed to appear on a contempt of court charge of $688.

Candace B. Caine, 32 Bluejay Way, Pope, failed to appear on a contempt court charge of $911.

Emily Brooke Brasher, 22858 Hwy. 35 North,Batesville, pleaded to shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Tammy L. Davis, 284 Woodruff St., Courtland, pleaded guilty shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Marly D. VanStraten, 288 South Fork Rd., Senatobia, pleaded guilty to DUI (refusal) and open container and was fined $1,146.

Anqunisha M. Brown, 376 Sarah Dickens Drive, Sardis, was issued an arrest warrant for failing to appear for the second time on charges of DUI, expired tag, suspended driver’s license, careless driving and old fines totaling $3,911.

Dakota Johnson, no address given, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and petit larceny.

Rashed Hewlett, no address given, pleaded no contest to domestic violence and was given credit for time served.

Sharon Hewlett, no address given, pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was given credit for time served.

In cases set for trial,

Cedric D. Stokes,200 South Gayosa St., Apt. B, Grenada, was found guilty of DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road and was fined $938.

James E. Bradley,Jr., 303 Willa St., Batesville, was found guilty of no driver’s license, but not guilty of an expired tag. Bradley also had old fines of $3,595.

Jermarcus D. Nelson, 150 Carlee St., Apt.102, Sardis, failed to appear and was ordered to spend 48 hours in jail on DUI and non-payment of old fines totaling $2,625.

Tyler W. Hatley, 107 Central St., Batesville, was found guilty of a improper turn and was fined $155.