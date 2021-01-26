County libraries offering hotspots

First Regional Library is now offering Wi-Fi hotspots for borrowing.

“In all of our five counties, there are many people who don’t have access to the internet in their homes,” said David Brown, FRL’s Brand & Marketing Strategist. “With more and more of our patrons needing to work and study from home, we wanted to do our part to help provide that access to those who need it.”

Brown says that the hotspots are available to borrow at no charge. “All you need is a First Regional Library card, and to be at least 18 years of age,” he added. “They check out for three weeks, and are very easy to use.”

Brown says all branches of First Regional Library (which serves DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica counties) have the Wi-Fi hotspots, and walk-ins are welcome.

“Even if you don’t have a library card, we can register you for one very quickly and set you up with a hotspot.” he said.

For more information about branch hours and locations, or to call ahead to check hotspot availability, visit www.firstregional.org/contact-us.