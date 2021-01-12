January 12, 2021

Panola County Snow Fun While It Lasted

By Staff reports

Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Lizzie Cascio, and children all across Panola County, enjoyed Monday’s one-inch snow and played in the cold until the white stuff melted away by noon. Road conditions were not treacherous and most normal activities had resumed by the afternoon. It was 10 years ago this week that Batesville and surrounding areas were treated to a seven-inch snow that stayed on the ground for several days.

