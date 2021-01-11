Marion Estelle Campbell, 85, formerly of Dekalb, passed away Jan. 8, 2021, at Providence Assisted Living in Batesville. She was a resident of Dekalb, but had lived at Providence since January 2017.

There was a graveside service held for Marion at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at McRae Cemetery in Dekalb. Rev. Chris Gully will officiate.

Marion was born on Dec. 31, 1935, to the late Guy Campbell and Myrtle Baker Campbell in Dekalb. She was a member of Dekalb Presbyterian Church and taught Sunday School for 27 years. Marion graduated from the Mississippi University for Women and worked as an elementary teacher for 15 years.

She worked at Grenada, Lambert, Drew, and Biloxi schools. She found teaching third grade was her love.

Marion was very dedicated to her family! She was a caregiver for her father in his last years as well as her mother and later cared for her brother, John. She always had a warm smile and a kind word for others. Marion always helped her neighbors in any way she could.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her sister, Lillian Rowsey of Courtland, Angelia Rowsey of Southaven, her nephew Perrin Rowsey (Catherine) of Bartlett, TN, her nephew Kent Rowsey (Allison) of Courtland, her niece Belinda Grams (Ken) of Texas, and her niece Shelley Van Orsdale (Ralph) of Texas. She also leaves a host of beloved great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to McRae Cemetery at: McRae Cemetery fund c/o Ann White, 5090 Mellen Road, Dekalb, MS 39328 or to a charity of your choice.

