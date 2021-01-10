Distance learning for South Panola schools Monday

The following release was sent to South Panola administrators and teachers Sunday afternoon about 5:15 p.m.:

All SPSD schools and offices will be closed 0n Monday, Jan. 11, due to the threat of dangerous road conditions in the area.

All SPSD schools will transition to distance learning for the day. Parents and students should visit the SPSD website, inclement weather tab and check their email for distance learning instrucitons

