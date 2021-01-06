No highway deaths here during holiday

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its New Year’s holiday enforcement period which began Thursday, Dec. 31, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, Jan. 3 at midnight.

MHP issued 6,306 citations with 184 DUI arrests. 158 motor vehicle crashes were investigated that included 27 injuries and three fatalities on state, federal highways and interstates systems.

Patrolmen in Troop E, headquartered in Batesville responded to 17 car accidents that resulted in three injuries. There were no fatalities in the Troop E region.

Locally, MHP made 29 DUI arrests, three felony drug arrests, wrote tickets for 24 seatbelt violations, and four tickets for improper child restraints. One motorist assistance was reported.

Overall, Troop E patrolmen issued 519 citations.

Fatalities over the holiday period in the state were: Collin J. Stockman, 17 of Moss Point, killed in a head collision Dec. 31 on MS613 in Jackson County; Tristan L. Woodward, 18, of Waynesboro, who died Dec. 31 on MS 29 in Perry County when his vehicle hit a tree and he was ejected; and Christopher W. Dryden, 58, of Satellite Beach, Fla., who was killed on MS28 in Jefferson County when his vehicle left the road and overturned.