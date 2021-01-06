Batesville Municipal Court 01/06/21

The City of Batesville Municipal court was held Wednesday, Jan. 6, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Christopher J. Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to open container, no drivers license and no headlights and was fined $788 due in 30 days.

Keiandra Thomas, 6091-C Barnacre Rd., Sardis, pleaded not guilty to simple possession of a controlled substance and no tag light. Thomas was assessed $75 in old fines.

Quentarrius Lester, 208 W. Lee St., Sardis, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and fined $1,146.

Michael H. Clemmons,123 Phillips Rd., West Helena, Ark., failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

Larry Daniels, 213 Atkins St., Sardis, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 due in 30 days.

Portia N. Henderson,126 Patterson St., Batesville, had charges of domestic violence-simple assault, and malicious mischief dismissed due to lack of prosecution, but was ordered to pay $2,939 in old fines.

William L. Caldwell,201 Patton Ln., Batesville, pleaded guilty to domestic violence-simple assault and was fined $417.

Marcus L. Govan, 65 Fogg Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, careless driving and old fines totaling $1,924.

Kurtrell L. Benson, 2565 Countrywood Dr., Greenville, pleaded not guilty to DUI and careless driving.

Cedric D. Stokes, 200 South Gayosa St., Apt-B Grenada, pleaded not guilty to DUI-other, no drivers license, no insurance and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Chris D. McFarling, 2498 Henderson Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, careless driving, false information and disorderly conduct and was fined $2,238.

James E. Bradley, Jr., pleaded not guilty to expired tag and no drivers license, but was ordered to pay $3,289 for contempt of court.

Quentin Hogan, 1105 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, had charges of felony-simple assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Tyrone Casey, no address given, made his initial appearance on a charge of malicious mischief.

In cases set for trial,

Robert L.Spain, 375-A Tubbs Rd., Batesville was found guilty of domestic violence and contempt of court and was fined $517.

Alonzo Robertson, 212 King St., Batesville, was found guilty of domestic violence and fined $417.

Jasmarious Robinson, 302 Patton Lane, Batesville, had a simple assault case dropped due to lack of prosecution.