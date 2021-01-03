SP Rifle Team enjoys another winning year

The South Panola Rifle team includes (front, from left) Logan McCool, Makayla Bell, Kelsie Isbell, Sarena Hickingbottom, Deanna Viveros, (back row) Col. Bob Mims, Breanna McGregor, Aidan Willey, Masimo Aguilar, Gage Sewell, Tayah Shegog and Msgt. Tyronne Williams. Not pictured are Breyona Andrews, Camren Becerra and Jeremiah Fox. (Contributed)

The South Panola High School Air Force Rifle team hosted and won the Civilian Marksmanship Program Mississippi Championship for the fourth consecutive year.

As Mississippi champions, the team received an invitation to the National Junior Olympics in June at Port Clinton, Ohio.

The top shooters on the team were Logan McCool, Kelsie Isbell, Masimo Aguilar, Sarena Hickingbottom and Breanna McGregor.

South Panola is also competing in the Mississippi-Louisiana Rifle League were they are currently 3-0.

The team finished in seventh place out of 75 teams at the Gary Anderson Invitational Rifle Match in Anniston, Ala., Dec. 5.

“We are fortunate that marksmanship is a very safe sport with regards to COVID-19 and that we have been able to continue practicing, hosting matches and completing at the highest level,” said South Panola coach Col. Bob Mims.