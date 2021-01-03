2020 All Panola County Football Team

Most Valuable Player:

Carl Robinson (Sr.) North Panola: Robinson did just about everything in leading the Cougars to a 8-2 record and a undefeated District 2-3A championship. The 6’1-180 pound senior accounted for 839 All-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. On defense, Robinson tallied 33 tackles with four passes broken-up.

Offense

Player-of-the-Year:

Ryan Gibson (Sr) North Delta

Gibson, a three-year starting quarterback for the Green Wave ran for 829 yards and 12 touchdowns and 563 yards passing and eight touchdowns while leading North Delta to the District 1-3A championship.

QB – QD Walls (Soph.) NP

RB – Hawk Aldison (Sr.) ND

RB – D’mariun Perteet (Soph.) SP

RB – Martez Clark (Sr.) SP

WR – Cameron Wright (Sr.) SP

WR – Drake Barton (Sr.) ND

OL – Blaine Sanders (Sr.) ND

OL – Jaylashun Gardner (Sr.) NP

OL – Dorian Baker (Sr.) SP

OL – Dalton Barton (Sr.) ND

OL – Steven Ashe (Sr.) NP

K – Louis Smith (Soph.) ND

** No Punter Named

Defense:

Player-of-the-Year:

Alex Gross (Sr.) North Panola

Gross amassed 46 tackles (24 for-loss) with five quarterback sacks and also had 258 yards rushing and five touchdowns from his running back position.

DL – Max Micheal (Soph.) ND

DL – Tra’ Norwood (Sr.) SP

DL – Tym Taylor (Sr.) SP

DL – Jayashun Gardner (Sr.) NP

LB – Rod Taylor (Sr.) NP

LB – Theodore Henley III (Sr.)NP

LB – Jamelvin Webb (Sr.) SP

LB – Martin Wolfe (Jr.) ND

DB – Steven Edwards (Sr.) NP

DB – A.J.Howard (Sr.) SP

DB – Marquavious Harris (Sr.) SP

DB – Jamauri Milton (Sr.) NP