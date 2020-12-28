December 28, 2020

  • 57°

Nolan Mettetal, 75

By Staff reports

Published 10:40 am Monday, December 28, 2020

Retired State of Mississippi Representative and State Senator, Nolan Mettetal, 75, passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, with his loving wife and family by his side.

Funeral services are incomplete at this time and will be announced later today.

