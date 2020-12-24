Corine Thomas celebrating 100 years

The day after Christmas, when most people are relaxing from a big holiday, Quitman County resident Corine Thomas will be celebrating a huge milestone, her 100th birthday. Her family has many Panola County connections.

Thomas, born Dec. 26, 1920, to Weddie and Mary Jane Proctor Jackson, was raised in Vance. One of 11 children, Corine Jackson became Corine Thomas when she married the love of her life, Lewis James Thomas, on Christmas Day in 1938. They’d been liking each other for a few years by then and married one day shy of her 18th birthday.

The two were married 62 years when Lewis James died on Feb. 21, 2000. By then, they’d raised a large family of their own: Carlene McKinley, Christine Rogers, Lewis James Thomas, Jr., Dorothy Mae Carter, Edward Thomas, Mack Thomas, Corine Clark, Willie Thomas, Larry Thomas, Eddie Thomas, Margaret Ann Jones, Michael Thomas and Mario Thomas.

A homemaker, known for warm and welcoming ways, Thomas is a member of Pleasant Hope M.B. Church in Lambert, formerly New Hope M.B. Church of Vance.

Longevity runs in Thomas’ family. Her brother, 98-year-old Weddie “Bo” Jackson, Jr. lives in Marks. Their 84-year-old sister, Theresa Jackson Sharp, lives in Memphis and their 96-year-old sister, Elizabeth Lee, lives in Merriville, Indiana.

Thomas’ son, Larry, said that although the family can’t gather as they usually do because of COVID-19, they will mark this big day with a huge Zoom call.