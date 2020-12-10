Batesville Municipal Court 12/09

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, Dec 9, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Keyantae E. Webb, 103 Field St., had a disorderly conduct charge continued until a later date.

Jasmarious Robinson, 302 Patton Lane, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple assault.

Alonza Roberson, 212 King St., Batesville, had a domestic violence charge continued until a late date.

Jarvis Poole, 15710 Hwy. 315, Sardis, had petit larceny and domestic violence charges dropped.

Johnson Earl Ownes, Jr., 324 Patton Lane, Apt.16, Batesville, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm within the city limits and was fined $646.

Gabrielle Marie Trickett, 50174 Old Hwy. 45, Aberdeen, had a shoplifting charge continued.

Tretha Nelson, 77 Barker Road, Courtland, pleaded guilty to a suspended driver’s license, expired tag, and no insurance and was fined $1,213.

Pamela A. Brassell, 4060 Curtis Locke Station Rd., Batesville, was ordered to pay $4,275 on contempt of court charges.