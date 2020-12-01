Peggy Reynolds Brewer, 82, a homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Walter B. Crook Nursing Facility in Ruleville. She was formerly of Batesville and Clarksdale.

Visitation is Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Oakridge Cemetery in Clarksdale . Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale is handling the arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters Lisa Kornegay of Sumner, and Leslie (Brett) Gammill of Batesville; brothers Andy (Sharon) Reynolds of Clarksdale, Lynn Reynolds of Clarksdale, and Victor Reynolds of Brighton, MI; 4 grandchildren Lauren (Rob) Cook of Olive Branch, Parker (Callie) Hurst of Lakeland, TN, Adrian Fair of Senatobia, and Harley Brewer of Amory.

She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Daphne Goode Reynolds; husband Charles Russell Brewer; son Charles Wayne Brewer; sisters Shirley Ann Rainey, Betty Jean Cox, Sue Pitts, and Benny Wade Smith.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Sta- Home Health of Batesville, Southern Care Hospice, the staff at Walter B. Crook Nursing Facility, Hospice of North Sunflower and neighbor Elizabeth Ware of Batesville.