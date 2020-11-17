Rotary’s Gateway event another success

The Batesville Rotary Club’s 8th annual Gateway to the Delta 10 Miler and 5K Run was held over the weekend with 332 participants. Weather was near perfect for the runners and organizers said this year’s was one of the best ever.

Following is a list of all 1st place winners. A complete list of all racers and finish times, and a photo gallery of all the participants can be found here.

In the 10 Miler, male winners in their respective age divisions were: Derek Morgan of Dania Beach, Fla., Brett Beauchamp of Oxford, Sam Kirkland of Sardis, Ferris McGuire of Oxford, Andy Sanders of Hernando, Craig Cline of Collierville, Tenn., Stephen Otey of Tupelo, Rick Culp of Belden, Rick Learned of Germantown, TN, David Clark of Houston, Spencer White of Iuka, and Gerald Dye of Batesville.

Female winners in their age divisions were: Alice Henley of Plantation, Fla., Nicole Pell of Olive Branch, Danielle Howell of Olive Branch, Alexa McGuire of Oxford, Lisa King of Oxford, Nikki Gargis of Southaven, Jennifer Scallions of Coldwater, Lee Hartman of Tupelo, Judy Thomas of Germantown, Jessie Davis of Amory, and Bonnie Partridge of Columbus.

The best male time in the 10 Miler was 56:56.7 by Derek Morgan. The top female time was 1:01:48.0 by Lisa Henley.

In the 5K Run, male winners in their age groups were: Charlie Dawson of Oxford, Jace Stanley of Saltillo, Bobby Watts of Pontotoc, Matthew Joyner of Batesville, Rodney Howell of Olive Branch, Aaron Washington of Clarksdale, Bailey Doyle of Oxford, Gerald Edic of Lee’s Summit, MO, Mike Ferguson of Collierville, TN, Takashi Abe of Oxford, Wesley Hawkins of Batesville, Marshall Jones of Hernando, Charlie Smith of Hernando, and Colby Province of Batesville.

Female winners in their age groups were: Mia Dawson of Oxford, Ava Long of Collierville, TN, Amy Abe of Oxford, Stacey Schwarzmann of Germantown, TN, Monica Dawson of Oxford, Penelope Saxton of Philadelphia, Linnea Thornton of Taylor, Saydee Mills of Courtland, Alexia Fleming of New Houlka, Patty Torres of Oxford, Jenny Garrott of Memphis, Flora Fernandez of Batesville, and Loretta Reece of Water Valley.

The best male time in the 5K was 17:18 by Charlie Dawson. The top female time was 20:23 by Mia Dawson.