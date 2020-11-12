BES Students Receive C-Spire Bags

The Work-Based Learning classes at South Panola High School gave out Halloween Activities sheets and reflective bags provided by C-Spire to all the South Panola School District’s Pre-k, Kindergarten, and 1st graders on Thursday, Oct. 29. Pictured are (from left) Amy Sutton, Principal, Rachel Hettel, Lynzi Coleman, Riley Houston, Zykerria Sanford, Trae Ellis, and Calvin Cole. (Contributed)