Batesville alderman receives advanced certification

Batesville Alderman Teddy Morrow was recently awarded the designation of Advanced Certified Municipal Official by the Mississippi Municipal League (MML). This is the second level of the Certified Municipal Official (CMO) program, which was implemented by the MML in 2002.

Morrow was elected Alderman-at-Large in 2006 and is currently in his fourth term.

Before earning the Advanced CMO certification, participants must have earned the Basic CMO certification, which focuses on the basics of municipal organization, law, finance and land use. It is only after the Basic CMO certification has been earned that participants can earn the Advanced designation, which requires 40 additional hours of course work and focuses on economic and community development.

Established in 1931, MML represents 289 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking opportunities with state, federal and private entities.

Cutline: Morrow