Election Commissioner (District 3) race; candidates Belk, Tucker

In the 19 of 21 precincts already reported countywide, incumbent Wayne Belk is leading challenger Gloria Tucker 1,794 to 1,214 in the race for Election Commissioner in District 3. The only box still not reported is the Tocowa box in that race.

More than 2,800 Panola Countians opted to vote absentee and those will also affect the final numbers. About half of those votes have been counted, but no results have yet been released.

Additional boxes are close to being ready for reporting, and will be posted when made available by the Circuit Clerk’s Office.