David Dale Pruett, 65

David Dale Pruett, age 65, passed away at this home in Covington, Tenn., on Nov. 1, 2020. He was the husband of Deborah M. Pruett.

Funeral services for David will be held at 11:30 on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Lambert with visitation beginning at 9:30. Interment will be held at Marks Cemetery. Rev. John Roberson and Rev. Carl Funderburk will officiate.

David was born Dec. 28, 1954 in Marks to the late Samuel Lester Pruett and Betty Louise Curry Roberson. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy where he retired after 20 years of service.

David went on to work for the U.S. Postal Service before enjoying full retirement. In his spare time, David liked to hunt and fish. He enjoyed cooking, gardening, going to flea markets, and reading western books. Most of all, David’s joy was found spending time with his precious family.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by one brother, Shannon Todd and one grandson, Hunter Emery.

The loving family he leaves behind include his wife, Deborah Pruett; children, Shane Pruett (Shelley) of Monticello, AR., Dara Garbuzinski (Hank) of Memphis, Heather Glidewell (Mark) also of Memphis, Jason Pruett of Greenville, Stacey Morris (Merrion) of Memphis, and Dana Pruett (Tristan Childers) of Bartlett; 19 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and siblings, Bonnie Mitchell (Tommy) of Lambert, Penny Jennings of Starkville, Lisa Funderburk (Carl) of Union City, Tenn., Jamie Roberson (Hollie) of Batesville, and John Roberson (Sherri) of Clinton, IL.