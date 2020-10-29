Little Shop held over, more performances set

Due to overwhelming response to The Little Shop of Horrors at the Panola Playhouse, the theater has announced that another weekend has been added to the run.

Local actors will present their version of the smash musical on Thursday (Oct. 29) at 7 p.m. This will be a “pay what you can” performance and no reservations are necessarily.

The show will be presented on Friday (Oct. 30) at 7 p.m. and again at midnight, on Saturday (Oct. 31) at 7 p.m., and wrap up with a 2 p.m. performance on Sunday (Nov. 1).