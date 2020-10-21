Scouting Fun at Batesville Mounds

The weekend’s mild weather and open space at the Batesville Mounds was a good combination for dozens of families who participated in the annual Family Campout for members of the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 78 and Cub Scouts Pack 478. The Campout started Friday night with tents setup and campfires, and continued all day Saturday with events, games, hikes, meals around the chuck wagon, and other recreation. Sunday church was held soon after reveille and breakfast, and families packed tents and cleaned the Indian Mounds area. Scoutmaster Jim Whitten and dedicated assistant Scoutmasters put on the annual event, including the planning of obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, sack races, a tug-of-war contest, and a tomahawk throw for adults. In this photo taken during a heated game of dodgeball, Dalton Mills makes his best shot with teammates Davis Smith (right), Tanner Locke and Bradley Bonner (in back) ready to receive their opponents’ hurls. Many more campouts and activities are planned for the boys this year, and the Scouts will also be conducting their yearly Food Drive on Nov. 7 to benefit the Panola County Food Pantry. Additional photos are here. (Glennie Pou)