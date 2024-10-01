How to Watch the WNBA Playoffs Today | Oct. 1 Published 1:48 am Tuesday, October 1, 2024

The WNBA playoff schedule today, including the Las Vegas Aces versus the New York Liberty — one of two games — looks very interesting.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

