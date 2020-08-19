York Surprised With Party For 80th Birthday

(From left) Jackie Chapman, Bobby York, and David Tarver enjoying another tall tale last week at Bread & Butter Bistro where York’s family hosted an 80th birthday party for Batesville’s longest serving member of the Fire Department. Several firefighters and administrators joined his family and friends for the surprise party. York joined the Fire Department in 1958 and was an active firefighter for many years. He has been a part of the Fire Department 62 years and has seen the department grow from a small all-volunteer force to full-time unit with two manned stations and a third new station currently under construction. (Glennie Pou)