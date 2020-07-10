Mary Elizabeth Wallace, 91

Mary Elizabeth Wallace, age 91, of West Carrollton, OH, formally of Blytheville, AR, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

She was born on June 12, 1929 in Como, the daughter of T.B. & Annie Mae (Montgomery) Wilhelm. Preceded in death by her parents and husband of 60 years, Bearl Dew Wallace, and by a two nephews Keith Owens & Jimmy King.

A graduate of Como High School, Southern Baptist College, Walnut Ridge, AR, and Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR. Mrs. Wallace was a longtime resident of Blytheville, AR where she taught school and retired as a librarian of West Junior High School. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church, Blytheville, AR, where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Director of the church library for 22 years and Woman’s Missionary Union. A member of the Daughters of American Revolution, Delta Kappa Gamma, General Federated Woman’s Club and Mississippi County Republican Committee.

Mrs. Wallace leaves her daughters, Freda Gail McKinney (David), Linda Marie Fisher (Vernie),

her sisters Ophelia King, Charcie Owens, her grandchildren Jason Fisher (Kristen), Sommer Fisher Mullins (William), Christopher McKinney (Paula), Elizabeth McKinney Stoneking

(Collin), her great grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas and Maeve Fisher, Eleanor, Harriet and Miriam

Mullins, nieces and nephews, Michael King, Shirley King Brown, Karen Owens Mills, Karla Owens Ridgeway, and Karmine Owens Reeves.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Alpha Baptist Church, 2515 Lantz Rd.,, Beavercreek, OH, with Pastor Lee Young, Jr., and Pastor David McKiney officiating.

A Private Graveside Service will be at the Friendship Cemetery, Como, MS, under the direction of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home, 3065 Highway 51 South, Senatobia, MS 38668. Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Library, P.O. Box 66, Blytheville, AR 72316 or to First Baptist Church of Miamisburg, 323 N. 11th St., Miamisburg, Ohio 45342.

Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Mary E. Wallace, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.