Death Notices 6/24/20
Batesville – George Money, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Batesville – Johnny Mac Duke, 58, passed away at his home near Batesville Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Sardis – Edna Jane Nettles, 67, passed away at her home near Sardis June 16, 2020.
Batesville – Aslean Henderson Lawson, 64, passed away June 18, 2020.
Alligator – Cleophus Webster, 94, a WWII veteran, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Batesville – Stanley Wayne Lee, 49, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Pastor Larry Kilgore, 72
Pastor Larry Kilgore, 72, passed away early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Due... read more