Death Notices 6/24/20

Batesville – George Money, 82, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Batesville – Johnny Mac Duke, 58, passed away at his home near Batesville Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Sardis – Edna Jane Nettles, 67, passed away at her home near Sardis June 16, 2020.

Batesville – Aslean Henderson Lawson, 64, passed away June 18, 2020.

Alligator – Cleophus Webster, 94, a WWII veteran, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Batesville – Stanley Wayne Lee, 49, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.