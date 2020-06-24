June 24, 2020

Death Notices 6/24/20

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Batesville – George Money, 82, passed away Wednesday, June  17, 2020.

Batesville – Johnny Mac Duke, 58, passed away at his home near Batesville Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Sardis – Edna Jane Nettles, 67, passed away at her home near Sardis June 16, 2020.

Batesville – Aslean  Henderson Lawson, 64, passed away  June  18, 2020.

Alligator – Cleophus Webster, 94, a WWII veteran, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Batesville – Stanley Wayne Lee, 49, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

